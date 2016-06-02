KADEX-2016 exhibition opened in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4th International Armament and Military-Technical Equipment Exhibition KADEX-2016 has kicked off in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The exposition was opened in eight pavilions and open platforms on the total area of 90 thousand square meters. More than 40 official delegations of foreign countries’ defense structures and 350 companies producing military equipment have arrived in Astana for the event, organizers say.

The exhibition will last till June 5. The guests and residents of Astana will be able to attend the event on June 4-5.



