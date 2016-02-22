KADEX-2016 exhibition to take place in Astana June 2-5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment KADEX-2016 will take place in Astana.

It will be located on 15 thousand square meters, said the Defense Ministry's press service.

More than 300 companies producing military equipment will partake in the exhibition.

Recall that the forthcoming exhibition KADEX-2016 will be held in Astana June 2-5. One of its main objectives is the active development of the military-industrial complex of Kazakhstan. The exhibition creates additional conditions for the development of domestic defense industry.

NOTE: KADEX exhibition has been held in Astana since 2010. The event resulted in the establishment of joint ventures for the production of optoelectronic devices for various purposes, issuance and maintenance of radar systems, electronic warfare, production of triaxial radars, as well as production of bullet-proof vests.