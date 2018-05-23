KADEX 2018 to start its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of the V International Weapons Systems and Military Equipment Exhibition "KADEX-2018" is to start soon in Astana, our correspondent reports.

As earlier reported, delegations from 48 countries are expected to attend it. 318 companies from 28 countries of the world are to showcase their exponents.



The first day envisages exhibition performances of aviation equipment of the Air Defense Forces of the Kazakh Armed Forces, and the air display team. Military and aviation technologies are to be showcased.



Space Days of Kazakhstan 2018 international forum is to be held as part of KADEX-2018, dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazkosmos. Reps of the world's leading space agencies and companies of the world, cosmonauts arrived in Astana to participate in it.



Advanced Def Tech conference is to wrap up the first day.



The exhibition is scheduled to last until May 26. Tomorrow the experts will meet to discuss issues at various conferences and forums.



On May 25-26 it will be open to all.