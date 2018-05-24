KADEX-2018: What the future holds for Kazakhstan Engineering?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of Kazakhstan Engineering Asset Kurmangaliyev shared his thoughts on what the future holds for the company in the light of its upcoming technical modernization, Kazinform reports.





While speaking at the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment KADEX-2018, Mr. Kurmangaliyev noted that recently his company has been actively pushing for the expansion of its product and service line.



"To this end, the company has carried out a number of large investment projects, namely the assembly of E-145 helicopters, production of optical devices, armored wheeled vehicles and creation of an aviation technical center. In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, nine enterprises of Kazakhstan's military-industrial complex will undergo technical modernization in the nearest future," he said.







Kurmangaliyev is confident that the company will greatly benefit from the upcoming modernization in terms of labor saving, cost reduction, promotion of quality, and improving labor efficiency. "Modernization will propel the company to a brand new technological level, make it more competitive, allow to become one of the leaders among world's top suppliers and more. Modernization will enable Kazakhstan Engineering to up local content in manufacturing from 30% to 70%, enhance Kazakhstan's defense capacity and step up military equipment exports," he noted.







According to Kurmangaliyev, the company intends to develop perspective clusters which will create a multiplier effect in the machine-building sector and allied industries as well as help expand the line of its services. It was pointed out that Kazakhstan Engineering is expected to focus on fuel, armored and aviation clusters.



Kazakhstan Engineering CEO also made it clear that the company is more than ready to cooperate in various aspects of its activity and provide all necessary information to potential partners.



"We are ready to develop close mutually profitable business cooperation with all strategic partners," Kurmangaliyev added.