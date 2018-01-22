Kahydromet predicts a cold and foggy Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts a dry and cold start for the week throughout the country's territory. Some snow possible only in the west, north-west, and east of Kazakhstan. Met Office also warns of winds strengthening, fog, and snowstorms in the northwest.

Fog will partially blanket South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, and Pavlodar regions. Winds here are expected to reach 15-20 m/s. Snowstorms will hit Kostanay and West Kazakhstan, according to the forecasters.

It will be foggy in Atyrau region. Meteorologists warn motorists of icy road conditions.

Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s is expected in Akmola region.