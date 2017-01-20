  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kairat Abdrakhmanov invites Sergey Lavrov to Astana

    21:08, 20 January 2017
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov invited his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to pay a visit to Astana in October this year, Kazinform correspondent reports from Moscow.

    "I invited my counterpart Sergey Viktorovich to make a return visit to Astana in October this year", Mr Abdrakhmanov said in the course of the press conference following the meeting in Moscow.

    "I received an invitation to pay a visit to Astana. I am pleased to accept it, and I thank my counterpart", added Sergey Lavrov.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Astana Foreign policy Ministries Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Russia News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!