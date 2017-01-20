Kairat Abdrakhmanov invites Sergey Lavrov to Astana

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov invited his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to pay a visit to Astana in October this year, Kazinform correspondent reports from Moscow.

"I invited my counterpart Sergey Viktorovich to make a return visit to Astana in October this year", Mr Abdrakhmanov said in the course of the press conference following the meeting in Moscow.

"I received an invitation to pay a visit to Astana. I am pleased to accept it, and I thank my counterpart", added Sergey Lavrov.