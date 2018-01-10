Kairat Abdrakhmanov receives WHO Representative

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has met with the new Representative of the World Health Organization and Head of WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan, Oleg Chestnov, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and WHO in the context of implementing government programs related to healthcare and living standards and achieving the main UN sustainable development goals.

They underlined the particular importance of holding in Almaty city, in October 2018, WHO International Conference Dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care that became one of the fundamental documents of the world organization. The participants of the forthcoming conference are expected to adopt a document intended to achieve new strategic goals with regard to prevention of diseases.

The WHO Representative highlighted Kazakhstan's leading role in the region as to promoting the principles of the organization, as well as a great potential for collaboration in such a crucial field as food safety. In particular, high hopes are put on Kazakhstan as a Regional Coordinator for Europe in the Codex Alimentarius Commission, a UN body that develops international food safety standards.

The high-ranking international diplomat lauded attention President Nursultan Nazarbayev attaches to healthcare development with a special emphasis on prevention of diseases, promotion of healthy lifestyle, and transition to a compulsory health insurance system. As you may know, these and other specific proposals are outlined in the Kazakh President's Annual State-of-the-Nation Address.