Kairat Abdrakhmanov to stay in diplomatic service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Former Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov will stay in the diplomatic service, Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov announced on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kairat Kudaibergenovich [Abdrakhmanov] decided to stay in the diplomatic work. We expect his appointment to one of the countries soon," said Beibut Atamkulov.

It is to be recalled that Beibut Atamkulov was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on December 26, 2018. Earlier, Kairat Abdrakhmanov had held the post since 2016.