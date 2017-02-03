  • kz
    Kairat Almaty player Neto diagnosed with brain tumor

    09:13, 03 February 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - AFC Kairat player Neto has been diagnosed with brain tumor, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Almaty-based futsal club offered its support to Dovenir Domingues Neto by issuing a statement with get well wishes.

    On January 30 the press service of the club announced that Neto will not join the Brazilian squad for friendly matches with Catalonia. The defender was unable to play for Kairat as well.

    "Two weeks ago I felt unwell during a training session with Kairat. I went through a medical test and was diagnosed with brain tumor. Additional tests in Brazil confirmed the diagnosis," Neto was quoted as saying by Sports.kz. He also asked to pray for him and asked for the family's privacy to be respected.

    The 35-year-old Neto joined Kairat Almaty in August 2016.

