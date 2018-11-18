  • kz
    Kairat Almaty reaches UEFA Futsal Champions League Final Four

    12:43, 18 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kairat Almaty defeated Era-Pack Chrudim of the Czech Republic in a match of the Elite Round of the Futsal Champions League, Sports.kz reports.

    The Kazakhstani club won the match by a score of 4-2. The goals were scored by Kairat's Pereira Rangel (2nd minute), John Lennon (7th), Chingiz Yesenamanov (17th) and Dauren Tursagulov (29th) and Era-Pack Chrudim's Matěj Slováček (22nd) and Max (25th).

    Thus, Kairat secured three wins in three matches of the Elite Round (previously vs. Ponzio Pescara (4-1) and Lidselmash Lida (7-2)), scoring nine points and reached the Final Four of the UEFA Futsal Champions League. The tournament will be held in April 2019, the venue will be announced later.

     

