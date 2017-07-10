  • kz
    Kairat beats Akzhaiyk in 19th round of KPL

    09:47, 10 July 2017
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the 19th round of Kazakhstan Premier League, Uralsk Akzhaiyk at home lost to Kairat Almaty 0:1, Sports.kz reports.

    The only goal was scored in the second half with a long-range strike by Kairat's Brazilian midfielder Isael.

    Kairat now has 43 points and is five points behind Astana, and Akzhayik closes the table, respectively.

    In another match of the 19th round, Shymkent Ordabasy defeated Karaganda Shakhtar 1:0.

    The only goal in this game was scored by substitute Srdjan Vujaklija.

    Ordabasy currently has 38 points and occupies the third place in the standings, Shakhtar has 18 points and the eighth line.

     

