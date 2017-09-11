Kairat defeats Kaisar, lags 1 point behind Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the 26th round of Kazakhstan Premier League, Almaty Kairat beat Kyzylorda Kaisar 3-1, Sports.kz reports.

Isael and Bauyrzhan Islamhan scored in the first half making the score 2-0. Kaisar answered with Franck Dja Djedjé's goal. After the break substitute Andrey Arshavin scored the third and final goal of the game.

Now Kairat has 59 points and is one point behind Astana, which has two games in reserve, while Kaisar is in sixth place with 29 points.