Kairat enjoys first win in world futsal club championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty FC Kairat has officially started the world's club championship having met the host of the event Atlantico .

7 minutes into the match Kazakhstani team opened the score with Lukayan kicking the goal.

The second time started with the attack from the host side. Two minutes into the game Divanei of Kairat kicked a goal after Igora's pass. The third goal was kicked by Leo and the fourth one by Alexandre who successfully finished the combination played by his team.

Source: Sports.kz