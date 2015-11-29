Kairat FC captain Bauyrzhan Islamkhan got married (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Captain of Almaty's Kairat FC and member of the national team Bauyrzhan Islamkhan got married to his girlfriend Erkezhan Talgatbekova, Sports.kz informs.

Earlier it was reported, that the players of Kairat congratulated their leader on marriage. “Wedding is an exciting and a sacramental moment, the moment of birth of a new family! Kairat FC congratulates Bauyrzhan Islamkhan and his spouse Erkezhan on this important day in their life!”

The footballer’s bride actively shares the photos of their wedding party in social networks.