Kairat FC denied information about Arshavin&#39;s million-dollar salary

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty-based Kairat Football Club has issued an official statement in order to oppose Majilis Deputy Mukhtar Tinikeyev, who criticized the club for the salary it pays to Andrey Arshavin.

"In reply to the deputy's statement regarding the amount of Andrey Arshavin's salary, we would like to answer, that none of Kairat FC players are paid such wages.

One of the main reasons for inviting Arshavin to Kairat was his wide international experience, which, undoubtedly, will be useful for the club in Eurocup matches. The goal was to popularize Kazakhstani football both in the country and abroad. The first result was not long in coming. The attendance of matches with Kairat's participation increased across the country, which is proved by statistical data.

Besides, we would like to inform Mr. Tinikeyev that Kairat is the only football club in Kazakhstan which contributes to the development of professional football among children and youth.

In the past three years, Kairat FC has built two children's and youth academies which meet all the standards of world football and has introduced a unified system of training.

The Kvochkin Children's Academy covers the area of more than 2 hectares and has three playing fields.



The management of the Club would like to note that Kairat FC has built 14 football fields including 6 centres for training young footballers and 2 roofed full-sized football arenas.

Noteworthy to say, that no budgetary funds were used for financing of the above-mentioned projects and maintaining the club. Last year, Kairat was granted only 50% of financial support from its founder LLP KazRosGas. The Club is maintained at the expense of investments provided by Kazakhstani companies and banks," the statement reads.

Yesterday, some media reported that during the Governmental Hour held in the Majilis with the participation of Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Mukhtar Tinikeyev strongly criticized the amount of salary offered to Arshavin. "More than one million U.S. dollars for Arshavin. Some players are paid 30 000 U.S. dollars per month. Do we need such a football?" he asked.