ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC and Almaty's Kairat FC lost their positions in the UEFA club rankings after their matches within the UEFA Champions League qualifier, Sports.kz informs.

Astana FC dropped one spot and moved to the 122nd place with 13.450 points, and Almaty's Kairat FC, which had a 1:1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv FC yesterday, moved from the 228th place to the 231st spot with 5.200 points.