Kairat FC hopes for fans&#39; support in match against France&#39;s Bordeaux

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kairat FC thanks its fans for active support in the away match vs. Scottish Aberdeen, Kazinform correspondent E.Turysbekov reports.

Almaty Kairat has advanced into the play-off round of the Europa League and is sure this became possible due to their fans' support.

"In each game of this season we have felt great support of our fans at the stadium regardless of where we played. At the last match vs. Aberdeen held in Scotland we saw an impressive number of Kazakhstanis who came to support us. We would like to thank sincerely all the fans of Kairat. We hope that you will be with us in the play-off against one more strong opponent Bordeaux", a press release on the club's official website reads.