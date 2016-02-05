Kairat FC targets Arshavin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kairat FC targets Andrey Arshavin, As championat.com says, the Kazakh football club is considering the candidacy of the ex-halfback of the Russian team, but financial requirements of the player could be a stumbling point.

On February 1, Krasnodar’s Kuban informed of termination of the contract with the 34-year-old midfielder by mutual consent of the parties. In current season Arshavin had 8 matches and hasn’t kicked a goal. The Russian footballer says he is ready to consider proposals from other clubs.