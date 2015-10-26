  • kz
    ‘Kairat’ football players try out modeling at Esentai Mall (PHOTO)

    17:00, 26 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last weekend "Kairat" futsal club players took part in a fashion show at Esentai Mall of Almaty.

    According to Sports.kz, Kazakhstani athletes posed on the catwalk wearing Hugo Boss and Moschino men. In addition, the athletes showed the audience the UEFA Cup won in April. This year "Kairat" of Almaty won its second UEFA Futsal Cup. The club won over the Spanish "Barcelona" in the finals of the UEFA Futsal Cup.

