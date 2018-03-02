Kairat Kanafin to bear Kazakhstan’s flag at Paralympics 2018 opening

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The National Paralympic Committee has named the athlete who will be the flag bearer at the PyeongChang Games 2018, Kazinform reports.

Participant of the Paralympic Games in Sochi in 2014, Kairat Kanafin from Petropavlovsk, 42, will carry the flag on March 9 on the Olympic Stadium of PyeongChang (Republic of Korea).

Kairat Kanafin worked as a machine operator. In 1997, he had an occupational injury and became sight-impaired. Now Kairat performs in the competitions with the help of guide athlete Anton Zhdanovich. Kairat started skiing training in 2001.

In the Winter Paralympic Games Kazakhstan athletes will compete in two kinds of sports - biathlon and cross-country skiing.