Kairat Kelimbetov met with students in Shanghai

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - During the visit to China on November3-5, 2016 the Manager of the "Astana" International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov met with Kazakhstani students in the "Kazakhstan Center" at the Shanghai Foreign Languages University, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was organized by the Center of International Programs of the RoK Education Ministry and Shanghai Affiliate of the Association of Kazakhstani students in China (KSAC) at the initiative of Kairat Kelimbetov. 50-60 Kazakhstan students studying in bachelor, master and PhD programs at Shanghai University of Foreign Languages, Shanghai University of Finance and Economy, Tongji University, Shanghai University of Technologies, Fudan University, Shanghai Educational University, as well as the teaching staff and one Russian student took part in the meeting.

During the meeting Kairat Kelimbetov told the students about the goals and objectives of the Astana International Financial Center, and the status and perspectives of its development.

Four-year international relations student of Fudan University, intern of the Institute of Economy and Politics under the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan Anton Bugayenko shared his impressions of the meeting in his interview to Kazinform:

"It was a very constructive meeting. And not only did we talk about Kazakhstan-Chinese relations but also we discussed the matters of state-building and economic policy of Kazakhstan. We were especially interested in the initiative to involve youth in the AIFC administration structure. Kairat Kelimbetov also informed that the AIFC plans to involve more young lawyers, financiers, programmers and other young energetic and educations professionals", - he said.



According to Bugayenko, he hopes to meet with Kairat Kelimbetov within the framework of the annual Astana Club session (November 13-14, 2016 in Astana). Chairman of Shanghai affiliate of KSAC, third-year SUFE student Dulat Bakhtiyarov said, that students asked a lot of questions about the activity of the AIFC, functioning of the world currency system, internationalization of yuan, "One Zonw-One Way" strategy and others. The meeting appeared quite inspirational for the students.

To remind the Kazakhstan Center at Shanghai University of Foreign Languages was founded on November 16, 2015, and it was the first institution of such kind in China. Such centers were also opened in Beijing University of Foreign Languages and Dalyan University of Foreign Languages. About 90 Chinese students study in the Beijing Center of Kazakhstan. In the first half of 2017 such center will be opened in Siyan University of Foreign Languages. Also Kazakh Language Department will be established at the University in September