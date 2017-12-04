Kairat Kelimbetov points out AIFC's key development lines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov announced the AIFC's main lines of development for the coming years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The AIFC administration, together with the Government and the National Bank, have made major efforts to prepare the required infrastructure so that it could conduct effective operations to accomplish the goals and handle the tasks from January 1. For instance, creating the necessary conditions and business climate, as well as the regulatory infrastructure, will help not only in attracting investment but also in developing the local financial service market," Kairat Kelimbetov said during the government session on Monday.

The AIFC Governor also highlighted that the main development lines for the coming years have been formulated. Thus, according to the AIFC strategy, the main lines will be the development of the capital market, the development of the asset management market, the development of the private wealth management market, the development of Islamic finance, and the support for the development of financial technologies.



"According to the original decree, the AIFC Management Council under the chairmanship of the Head of State and with the participation of the key members of the government bodies was established. We made up a detailed action plan together with the Government and the National Bank, we prepared a detailed roadmap for a number of projects, and, later, established a multi-authority commission. The joint work resulted in the full readiness of the AIFC infrastructure to start operating from January 1, 2018. By 2018, the financial center is expected to be fully ready for the first transactions," Kairat Kelimbetov added.