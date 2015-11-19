  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kairat Kozhamzharov elected chairman of CIS Interstate Council for Anti-Corruption (PHOTO)

    13:51, 19 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the meeting of the Interstate Council for Anti-Corruption of the CIS, Kairat Kozhamzharov, head of Kazakhstan's Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, was elected chairman of the Council.

    It is also reported that Yuri Chaika, prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, was assigned the position of the co-chairman of the council. Alexander Chadyuk, prosecutor of Mogilev region of Belarus, have congratulated Kairat Kozhamzharov and Yuri Chaika on their election to the posts.

    Tags:
    Combating corruption CIS Integration News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!