    Kairat loses to Inter in UEFA Cup semifinals

    22:50, 28 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kairat lost at home to the three-time UEFA Cup holders Spanish Inter 2:3, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Cabreuva scored for Kairat in the fifth minute. However, 8 minutes later Ricardinho netted the equalizer.

    Kairat then scored again, after a counterattack Igor has put the ball in the net.

    In the second half, Ricardinho realized the penalty making the score 2:2. Inter dominated the pitch almost the entire time and Ortiz scored the winning goal after another penalty at the end of the match.

    Inter (Spain) - Kairat (Kazakhstan) 3:2 (1: 2)

    Goals: Cabreuva 4.15 (0:1), Ricardinho 12.58 (1:1), Igor 15.17 (1:2), Ricardinho 22.38 (2:2), Ortiz 38.42 (3:2).

    Inter will now meet with Sporting in the final. Kairat will play in the bronze final against Russian "Yugra" on April 30 at Almaty Arena.

     

    Sport Almaty Football Top Story
