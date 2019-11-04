Kairat Mami elected Chairperson of Association of Asian Constitutional Courts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami participates in the meeting of the constitutional control bodies of Asian countries and other events taking place in Indonesia on November 2-5, 2019.

On the first day Kairat Mami held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Anwar Usman. The parties exchanged views on the implementation of the functions of the constitutional justice bodies. On the outcome of the talks, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Court of Indonesia. It is intended to bring to a new level the interaction of the two bodies in the sphere of ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution.

On November 3 the session of the members' Committee of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions (AAСС) was held. The organization has new members – the Supreme Courts of India and the Republic of Maldives, the press service of the Constitutional Council informs. By unanimous decision, the Сonstitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan was elected Chairperson of the Association of Asian constitutional courts and equivalent institutions for the next two years. The meeting also discussed the issues of holding the 4th Congress of the Association in Nursultan next year. On November 4, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation participated in the opening ceremony of the 3rd international Symposium of the Сonstitutional Court of Indonesia on «The Constitutional Court and protection of social and economic rights». The Vice President of Indonesia , Mr. Maaruf Amin, addressed the participants with a welcome speech. At the panel sessions the Chairperson of the Constitutional Council presented his report and acquainted the international legal community with the decisions of the Council relating to the protection of social and economic rights of citizens. During his speech, Kairat Mami noted, that according to the article 1 of the Constitution, the Republic of Kazakhstan proclaims itself a social state. This provision implies that Kazakhstan is intended to develop as a state, which commits itself to ensure the conditions for decent life and free development for its citizens, appropriate to the opportunity of the state. Ensuring social and economic rights is essential for the sustainable development of the state and public confidence