Kairat Mami hosted UN Special Rapporteur on promotion and protection of human rights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting was held between the Chairman of the Constitutional Council Kairat Mami and the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism Ms. Fionnuala Ni Aolain on May 15, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Constitutional Council.

While welcoming the members of the foreign delegation, the Chairman of the Constitutional Council noted that Kazakhstan actively participates in the UN's work and its bodies. Over these years, Kazakhstan acceded to the major international human rights covenants and other universal international treaties in the field of human rights protection.



Kazakhstan has actively participated in the establishment of a broad global coalition against terrorism. The Chairman of the Council highlights that for this aim on the 70th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the idea of Code of conduct towards achieving a world free of terrorism that was signed by representatives of more than 70 states.



During the conversation, the guests were also acquainted with the main activity of the body of the constitutional control of Kazakhstan as well as the directions of the constitutional reform conducted in the country in 2017.



The meeting participants noted the results of the work of the Republic of Kazakhstan as a member of the Human Rights Council, the Human Rights Committee, as well as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



In their view, counterterrorism is a permanent process that requires the consolidation of efforts of the entire international community.



Finally, Kairat Mami expressed gratitude to the Special Rapporteur for the work done within his mandate and expressed confidence in the successful continuation of cooperation.