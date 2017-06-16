Kairat Mami introduced new Almaty Court Chairman

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On Thursday Almaty city court held an extended meeting of judges on the results of 5 months of 2017, the Supreme Court website reads.

The meeting was attended by akim of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek, city prosecutor Gabit Mirazov, head of the National Security Committee Nurlan Mazhilov, head of the Department of Internal Affairs Serik Kudebayev, as well as heads of several local government bodies, judges, and employees of the city courts.

The participants of the meeting observed a moment of silence in memory of the former chairman - Akzhan Yeshtai. Kairat Mami, said: "It is a great loss for the judiciary. As chairman of the court of the largest metropolitan area of the country, he was able to put into practice all the planned large-scale transformations of justice,"

Chief Justice introduced the new Chairman of the Almaty City Court, Nurgazy Abdikanov, who previously served as the chairman of the Akmola Region Court. Praising his work in his previous position, Kairat Mami noted: "Many of those present have known Nurgazy Abenovich for a long time. He also served as a judge in the Almaty and Supreme Court."

At the meeting in Almaty Kairat Mami also introduced the newly appointed chairmen of the district courts.

The meeting proceeded to discuss the results of the administration of justice by the city courts for 5 months of 2017. Summing up the meeting Kairat Mami noted the most important results in implementing the reforms laid down in the Nation's Plan, namely simplification of access to justice, a new system of selection and promotion of judicial personnel, improvement of the Jury, expansion of e-justice systems, creation of the Justice Academy, Specialized Judicial Board and International Council at the Supreme Court.

Summing up the meeting Kairat Mami made a special emphasis on the implementation of the constitutional reform initiated by the Head of State in his Address to the Nation. The Constitutional amendments strengthened the independence of the judiciary and laid the foundation for further improvement of the courts' work. In particular, the draft Constitutional Law providing for an increase in the age limit for candidates for judges up to 30 years has already been prepared. The Judiciary contributes to the modernization of the legislation on all priorities of the Address, taking into account the current judicial practice.



Abdikanov Nurgazy Abenovich was born in 1962.

In 1988 he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs. Doctor of Law.

From 1982 to 1990 he served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakh SSR.

1990-1996 worked as a teacher and senior teacher of the Alma-Ata Higher School of the State Investigation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 1997-2002 he was a judge of the Almaty City Court.

In 2002-2005 chairman of the board of criminal cases of Zhambyl regional court.

In 2005-2009 served as a judge of the Supreme Court.

In 2009-2017 chairman of the North Kazakhstan and Akmola regional courts.

Nurgazy Abdikanov was awarded medals: "For impeccable service", "Kazakhstan Konstitutsiyasyna 10 zhyl" and "Astananyn 10 zhyldygy"





He is an author of a monograph and a number of textbooks and articles.