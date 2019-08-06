Kairat Mami supports #Abai175 challenge

BURABAI. KAZINFORM On August 6 chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami participated in the plenary session of the III international forum of young scientists themed Burabay Forum: International cooperation of Kazakhstan, the council’s press service informs.

Addressing thosegathered, Mami noted that the international forum of young scientists became agood tradition. It turned out to be a reputable discussion platform to debatepressing issues in the sphere of science, education and innovations. It is ofgreat importance this year for it is organized under the Youth Year of Kazakhstan.

Taking thefloor Mami joined the poetry challenge dated to the 175th anniversaryof Abai reciting his words.

As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomartjoined the #Abai175 challenge launched by 9-year-old Lailim Shyraq.