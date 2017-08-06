Kairat «The Kazakh» Akhmetov loses ONE Championship title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his first fight since 2015 the 29-year-old Kazakh MMA fighter Kairat Akhmetov (23-0) lost to the 28-year-old Brazilian Adriano Moraes who entered the fight as the interim titleholder (15-2), Sports.kz reports.

In Macao, Moraes reclaimed the belt with the unanimous-decision victory. For Akhmetov it was his first career loss.

In 2015, the Kazakh claimed the title from Moraes with a split-decision victory.

The Brazilian fighter has now won three straight fights and seven of his past eight.