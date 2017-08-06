  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kairat «The Kazakh» Akhmetov loses ONE Championship title

    11:12, 06 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his first fight since 2015 the 29-year-old Kazakh MMA fighter Kairat Akhmetov (23-0) lost to the 28-year-old Brazilian Adriano Moraes who entered the fight as the interim titleholder (15-2), Sports.kz reports.

    In Macao, Moraes reclaimed the belt with the unanimous-decision victory. For Akhmetov it was his first career loss.

    In 2015, the Kazakh claimed the title from Moraes with a split-decision victory.

    The Brazilian fighter has now won three straight fights and seven of his past eight.

     

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!