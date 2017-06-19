Kairat to play vs Atlantas in UEFA Europe League

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The rival of FC Kairat, Almaty City, in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League has been determined, Kazinform reports.

It is FC Atlantas from Lithuania. The first match will be held at home on June 29. As to the return match, the teams will play it in Klaipeda on July 6.

The Lithuanian club was founded in 1962 as "Granitas". Since 1963, it began to play in the USSR championships. In the last Lithuanian championship the club took the 4th place and previously won prizes. It has a UEFA club ranking of 1.825. The Kazakh club has 5.550 as a ranking.

The other Kazakh clubs also got to know their rivals. FC Irtysh will meet with Bulgarian FC Dunav Ruse (the first match in Pavlodar on June 29, the return one in Bulgaria on July 6), and FC Ordabasy from Shymkent will play against Bosnia's Siroki Brijeg (the first match in Shymkent on June 29, the return one in Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 6).