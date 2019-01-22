Kaisar signs with DR Congo's player

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Football Club Kaisar based in Kyzylorda has a new player, Kule Mbombo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kule Mbombo was born on May 10, 1995. He recently lived in Belgium. Mbombo started his professional football career playing for Anderlecht Res. in the Belgian Pro League. In 2017, he played for AS Trencin, Slovenia. This year, he returned to Belgium, defended the honor of KFCO Beerschot in the First Division B.

FC Kaisar is now preparing in Turkey for the upcoming football season. The club has recently signed contracts with midfielder Marat Khairullin, defender Ivan Sadovnichiy. In addition, the 15 players who played last year have their contracts extended. Then, Croatian defender Marin Orsulic and Aruba's midfielder Joshua John joined the team.



Presently, FC Kaisar team includes Croatian defenders Ivan Graf and Marin Orsulic, Cameroonian defender Abdel Lamanje, Serbian forward Bratislav Punoševac, and midfielder from Aruba Joshua John.

On January 22, in Antalya, Kaisar will have a friendly match vs. Ukraine's FC Olimpik Donetsk. Then, on January 24, the players will face Azerbaijani Sabail FK.