Kakhaber Tskhadadze became new coach of Kairat FC

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty-based Kairat Football Club has signed a contract with Georgian specialist Kakhaber Tskhadadze.

Tskhadadze was a member of Dinamo Tbilisi, German Eintracht, English Manchester City as well as Moscow’s Dinamo and Spartak. Besides, Tskhadadze played for CIS and Georgian national teams.

He started his coaching career in 2001 with Georgian Locomotive. Later, Tskhadadze led such clubs as Sioni, Baku’s Standart and Inter. Till 2016, he had coached national team of Georgia. As a coach, he became two time champion of Georgia and winner of gold medals of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Recall that previous coach of Kairat Alexander Borodyuk terminated the contract on his own initiative.