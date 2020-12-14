Kalamkas Abuova of Kazinform News Agency honored with prestigious award

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adviser to Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Kalamkas Abuova has been honored with prestigious award from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

On the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ms Abuova become one of the recipients of the Kurmet Order.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to award a number of Kazakhstanis who had greatly contributed to the socioeconomic and cultural development of the country and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the peoples.

The Kurmet Order is traditionally awarded to prominent scientists, culture figures, and reps of the industrial sphere.

Ms Abuova has joined Kazinform News Agency back in 1997 and worked at the agency ever since.