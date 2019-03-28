Kalamkas oilfield fire extinguished - Energy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The source of the fire at the Kalamkas oilfield has been extinguished, Kazinform cites Nurlybek Zhenisbek, Spokesman for the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The source of the fire in blowout near well No. 837 at the Kalamkas oilfield was extinguished on March 28 at 01:05 a.m.," he said.

For now, the blowout has been stopped.

As Kazinform earlier reported, the fire had broken out at the onshore Kalamkas oilfield in Mangistau region on March 25. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government to take necessary measures to have a fire broken out at Kalamkas oilfield localized and emergency situation eliminated.