Kalashnikov Concern to present new weapons system at Army 2015 Forum

IZHEVSK. KAZINFORM - Concern Kalashnikov will for the first time present at the Army 2015 international military-technical forum a single complex of new type of weapons - a boat equipped with a remote-controlled combat module and drones, the company's press service told TASS on Monday.

"At the Army 2015 Forum we will for the first time present a complex boat equipped with several drones and a new combat module made by Kalashnikov," the company said with reference to the concern's Director General Alexei Krivoruchko. "By the characteristics and equipment our boats fully correspond to their foreign analogues, but have a price advantage over them," said Krivoruchko. The complex includes the BK-16 new multipurpose amphibious boat with a remote-controlled combat module on board and light-class reconnaissance drones that can be promptly launched from the boat deck. The complex was developed jointly with the concern's subsidiaries - Rybinsk Shipyard and ZALA AERO - in the interests of law enforcement agencies and the Defence Ministry. The BK-16 boat is designed for coastal operations, transportation and over-the-beach landing of troops, their fire support and other special operations. The vessel's length is about 16 metres, width - 3.8 metres, displacement - 20.5 tonnes. The vessel is capable of carrying a landing party of 19 troops. The ship's maximum speed is 40 knots, cruising speed - 20 knots. More than 500 companies will present their exhibits at the Army 2015 Forum, which will be held in the Kubinka town in the Moscow region from June 16 to 19. Kalashnikov Concern is Russia's largest manufacturer of automatic and sniper weapons, guided artillery shells, and a wide range of civilian products, including hunting rifles, sporting rifles, machines, and tools. Kalashnikov Concern products can be found in 27 countries, including the USA, the UK, Germany, Norway, Italy, Canada, Kazakhstan, and Thailand.