Kaletayev named as PM's Office Head

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Kaletayev has become the new head of the Prime Minister's Office, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz. Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced Mr. Kaletayev to the staff.

Born in East Kazakhstan region in 1972, Mr. Kaletayev is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University and High School of Public Administration.



Since 1995 he has held many posts at the Presidential Administration, the Nur Otan Party, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, and the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Senate. Prior to the appointment he served as the Minister of Social Development.