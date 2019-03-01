  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kaletayev named as PM's Office Head

    10:10, 01 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Kaletayev has become the new head of the Prime Minister's Office, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz. Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced Mr. Kaletayev to the staff.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region in 1972, Mr. Kaletayev is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University and High School of Public Administration.

    Since 1995 he has held many posts at the Presidential Administration, the Nur Otan Party, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, and the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Senate. Prior to the appointment he served as the Minister of Social Development.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!