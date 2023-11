ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kalev BC from Tallinn hosted Astana BC yesterday. No team wants to lose at home and Kalev team wasn't any exception in that respect.

Astana team is fighting for the playoff ticket and came to Tallinn for a victory. Thus, the two teams clashed and Astana came out of it as a winner. The final score is 80:86 in favour of Astana.