    Kanat Bozumbayev named President of Intl Kazak Kuresi Federation

    16:33, 21 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan has been elected the President of the International Kazak Kuresi Federation.    

    The Federation held today a founding congress in Astana which was attended by the representatives of 35 countries of the world. The meeting approved the charter of the Federation and a four-year Action Plan on kazak kuresi development.

    Bozumbayev is also the President of the National Kazak Kuresi Federation.

     

    According to the charter, there should be 5 vice-presidents  of the Federation. One of them is the champion of the world, winner of the World Cup in Greco-Roman  wrestling Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov. Other vice presidents are Kazakhstan Greco-Roman wrestler Daulet Turlykhanov, President of China’s Kazak Kuresi Federation Aidarkhan Kabdollauly, Chief of Kazakhstan Barysy Fund for kazak kuresi development  Arman Shurayev and Unkas Gałek from Poland. 

