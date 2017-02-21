Kanat Bozumbayev named President of Intl Kazak Kuresi Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan has been elected the President of the International Kazak Kuresi Federation.

The Federation held today a founding congress in Astana which was attended by the representatives of 35 countries of the world. The meeting approved the charter of the Federation and a four-year Action Plan on kazak kuresi development.

Bozumbayev is also the President of the National Kazak Kuresi Federation.

According to the charter, there should be 5 vice-presidents of the Federation. One of them is the champion of the world, winner of the World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov. Other vice presidents are Kazakhstan Greco-Roman wrestler Daulet Turlykhanov, President of China’s Kazak Kuresi Federation Aidarkhan Kabdollauly, Chief of Kazakhstan Barysy Fund for kazak kuresi development Arman Shurayev and Unkas Gałek from Poland.