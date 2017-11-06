  • kz
    Kanat Islam and Zhankosh Turarov improve their positions in IBO rankings

    14:44, 06 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh boxers have improved their positions in the updated rankings of the International Boxing Organization (IBO), Sports.kz reports.

    Zhanat Zhakiyanov, who recently lost his WBA bantamweight title is now back in the IBO rankings at 19th, while welterweight Zhankosh Turarov jumped four positions to №62nd. Super welterweight Kanat Islam climbed one line and is currently 7th.

    In light heavyweight division, Issa Akberbayev lost three lines and is now 33rd. Ali Ahmadov retained his 58th place in the first heavyweight category.

     

    Sport Boxing
