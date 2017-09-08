Kanat Islam, Brandon Cook ready for fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The official weigh-in ceremony for the boxing evening within the framework of the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition has been held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.





No doubt, most of all, the fans were eager to see the main participants of the boxing event, Kanat Islam and Brandon Cook, who will fight for the WBA InterContinental and WBO-NABO super welterweight titles. For now, it is the Kazakh who holds both titles. Both athletes were the first ones to undergo the weigh-in. When the guest from Canada passed the procedure his weight equaled 68.78 kg, whereas Kanat Islam turned the scale at 69.6 kg.



The weigh-in results of other pairs: Gilberto Dos Santos (77.7) - Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (78.3), Andreas Mathias (91.4) - Ruslan Myrsatayev (99.5), Justin Thomas (80.2) - Ali Akhmedov (79.8), Jonathan Barbadila (70.8) - Aidos Yerbossynuly (72.3), Bueno Ismael (71.8) - Meirim Nursultanov (73.2), Eduardo dos Reyes (62.1) - Dimash Niyazov (63, 3), Alex Duarte (68.3) - Nursultan Zhanabayev (69.8), Bruno Romay (67.2) - Zhankosh Turarov (68.5).

In general, the ceremony was relatively calm, except for one thing. Explosive Brazilian Eduardo dos Reyes tried to throw the best police officer of New York City, Dimash Niyazov, off the balance and have it out right next to the scales. To Dimash's credit, he did not rise to it.



Recall that on September 9, Astana City will host a boxing evening with the participation of Kazakhstan's professional boxers, such as Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Zhankosh Turarov, Dimash Niyazov, Ali Akhmedov, Ruslan Myrsatayev, Aidos Yerbossynuly, Ruslan Zhainabayev and others. The major fight of the evening will be the battle between Kanat Kazakh Islam and Canada's Brandon Cook.