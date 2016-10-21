Kanat Islam: Fight vs. Allotey a big test for me

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam and Patrick Allotey from Ghana gave a press conference in Almaty ahead of their 29 October bout at the Almaty Arena stadium.

WBC International Silver champion Patrick Allotey arrived in Almaty on Thursday. At the press conference he said: “I am here not to play. I came to beat Kanat”.

“Allotey is a very strong sportsman and very responsible. This fight will be a big test for me,” said Islam in turn.

Recall that Patrick Allotey has had 36 fights, 2 of which ended with his defeat to Charles Mayuchi from Zimbabwe and Patrick Teixera from Brazil. 25

Undefeated Kanat Islam (21-0, 18KOs) will fight to defend his WBA Fedelatin title and for the WBO Inter-Continental and IBO International champions’ belts.

Besides, the Almaty Boxing Evening will see the bouts of other Kazakhstani fighters – Zhanibek ALimkhanuly, Zhankosh Turarov and Ruslan Myrsatayev.