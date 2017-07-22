Kanat Islam gets close to WBA ranking top

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The famous Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam (24-0, 19 KOs) has improved his position in the World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking. The athlete went up one line and became the second among the super welterweight boxers, according to the Facebook post made by Kazakhstan Professional Boxing.

It should be noted that Islam is the third in IBF ranking and the seventh as per WBO.

As you know, Kanat Islam will fight undefeated Canadian Brandon Cook (18-0, 11 KOs) in the main battle of the night, timed to the World Exhibition EXPO 2017, in Astana on September 9.

Another Kazakh boxer, Zhankosh Turarov, ranks 10th among WBA welterweight fighters.