Kanat Islam: I'm ready for the big fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBO Inter-Continental and WBA Fedelatin junior middleweight champion Kanat Islam speaks took part in a boxing evening presser and told about his fight against Brazilian Robson Assis, said Sports.kz.

"I am fourth in WBA ranking, fifth in WBO, Olympic bronze medalist. I'm ready for the big fight, I train hard. I have my family, my team - manager, coach and promoter by my side. I'm excited for this fight", he said.

The fight is scheduled on Friday night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.