Kanat Islam KOs Dominican fighter in 14 seconds

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Defeating Julio De Jesus of the Dominican Republic in Almaty, Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam won the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It took just 14 seconds for the undefeated Kazakh fighter to knock out his opponent.

It has been the 26th win in Kanat Islam's career. As for Julio De Jesus, who had 27 victories, he has lost his second bout.

The fight took place at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Culture and Sports in Almaty.

On the undercard, Kazakhstan's Saparbay Aidarov, Beksultan Raushanov, Berikbay Nurymbetov, Arman Rysbek, Nursultan Amanzholov, Askar Erubek, Abylaikhan Khussainov, Ruslan Myrsatayev, and Madiyar Ashkeyev also secured their wins.