ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxers Kanat Islam and Isa Akberbayev have improved their positions in the updated IBO rankings, according to Sports.kz.

The super welterweight boxer Kanat Islam has moved up one rank in his category to 47th.

As to light cruiserweight Beibut Shumenov, he has left the top 10 moving down to line 11. In the meantime, Isa Akberbayev has advanced from 32th to 31th in the same division.