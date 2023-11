ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Islam's win over Ghana sportsman Patrick Allotey moved him to the Top 3 boxers of WBC ranking.

Recall that Islam beat Allotey at the Almaty Arena stadium during the professional boxing evening on Saturday.

All three judges unanimously agreed on Islam’s victory who had dominated in all 12 rounds.

As a result, Kanat Islam grabbed WBA Fedelatin and WBO Intercontinental champion’s belts.