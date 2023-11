ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WBA released its updated P4P rankings, Sports.kz informs.

Some changes impacted the boxers from Kazakhstan.

Kanat Islam representing Kazakhstan in the super welterweight improved his position and moved one place up, and he is at the fifth place now. Zhankosh Turarov is out of the welterweight top 15. Zhanat Zhakiyanov remains a leader in the bantamweight.