Kanat Islam starts preparations for next battle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Islam started preparations for his next fight, which is scheduled for September 9 in Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

At present, Kanat Islam, nicknamed QAZAQ, started training at the International Boxing Academy in Almaty.

Islam's next fight will be held in Sary Arka velodrome. The rival of Kanat in the upcoming bought will be determined this week.

It is planned that 9 Kazakh pro-boxers will also perform in the boxing evening of the September evening.