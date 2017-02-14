Kanat Islam to fight Canelo Alvarez gladly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam admits he would love to fight WBO junior middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Earlier there were rumors in mass media that Islam may be the possible opponent for the Mexican boxer.



"My people in Kazakhstan would love to see this fight. My team wants to see it, and I want to be in that fight. If that opportunity comes, I will focus and get the right sparring, and be ready for that opportunity," Islam was quoted as saying by Boxingscene.com.



But first Islam will have to beat Assis on a card headlined by boxing legend Roy Jones.



Recall that Kanat Islam defeated Patrick Allotey in Kazakhstan in late October 2016 and earned the WBO Inter-Continental title and retained the WBA Fedlatin Super Welterweight title.