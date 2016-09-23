Kanat Islam to hold his 1st fight in Kazakhstan Oct 29

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani professional boxer Kanat Islam has given today his first briefing in Almaty ahead of his fight vs. Patrick Allotey.

On October 29, 2016 Kanat Islam will defend his WBA fedelatin belt vs. Patrick Allotey at Almaty Arena and will fight for WBO InterContinental champion’s title.

Those speaking at the briefing were Bauyrzhan Ospanov – Chairman of the Supervisory Council of ZHERSU LLP who sponsors the evening, and Islam’s Promoter Nelson Lopez.

“This will be my first fight in my home-country and a big responsibility for me. My opponent is very strong. He has had 36 fights 28 of which he won with technical knockouts. I believe in support of my compatriots. Now I am training a lot at IBA Academy,” said Kanat Islam.

One more famous Kazakh boxer, young sportsman and participant of the Rio 2016 Games Zhanibek Alimkhanuly is going to hold his first professional fight at the oncoming boxing evening too.

“I want to try myself in professional boxing. I believe that I will gain new opportunities due to Nelson Lopez’s club. The first fight will consist of 6 rounds instead of 12,” Alimkhanuly says.

“Despite his young age, he wants to move to professional boxing. And we backed him in this decision. Zhanibek has many chances and opportunities,” his sponsor said.

According to Bauyrzhan Ospanov, Kanat asked the organizers to make the boxing evening free for the fans, but his U.S.-based promotion company did not agree on this idea.

“Nevertheless, we are discussing this issue to make the ticket prices more affordable for students. The exact prices will be announced in early October,” Ospanov added.

Other well-known boxers – Zhankosh Turarov, Ruslan Myrsatayev, Ali Akhmetov, Aidar Sharibayev and Aidos Yerbossynuly – will join the event to defend the honor of the country.